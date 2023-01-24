(24 de enero del 2023. El Venezolano).- Finalmente se conoció la larga lista de nominados a los premios Oscar 2023, de cara a la gala que tendrá lugar en el mes de marzo.
Flowmag reseñó que el actor y productor ganador del Oscar, Riz Ahmed, y la actriz Allison Williams fueron los encargados de decir en vivo las nominaciones a la edición 95 de los Premios Oscar.
Jimmy Kimmel volverá a presentar los Premios Oscar de la Academia por tercera vez este año.
A continuación, quiénes optarán por el premio:
Mejor película:
- “All Quiet on the Western Front”
- “Avatar: The Way of Water”
- “The Banshees of Inisherin”
- “Elvis”
- “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
- “The Fabelmans”
- “Tár”
- “Top Gun: Maverick”
- “Triangle of Sadness”
- “Women Talking”
Mejor director:
- Martin McDonaugh
- Steven Spielberg
- Robert Ostlund
- Los Daniels
- Todd Field
Nominados a mejor actor protagónico:
- Austin Butler, “Elvis”
- Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
- Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”
- Paul Mescal, “Aftersun”
- Bill Nighy, “Living”
Mejor actriz protagónica:
- Cate Blanchet “Tar”
- Ana de Armas “Blonde”
- Andrea Riseborough “To Leslie”
- Michelle Williams “The Fabelmans”
- Michelle Yeoh “Everything, everywhere, all at once”
Nominadas a mejor actriz de reparto:
- Angela Bassett – Black Panter Wakanda Forever
- Hong Chau -The Wale
- Kerry Condon — The Banshees of Inisherin
- Hamie Lee Curtis — Everything everywhere all at once
- Stephanie HSU — Everything everywhere all at once
Nominados a mejor actor de reparto:
- Brendan Gleeson — The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brian Tyree Henry — Causeway
- Judd Hirsch — The Fabelmans
- Barry Keoghan — The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ke Huy Quan — Everything Everywhere All at Once
Nominados a mejor guión adaptado:
- All quiet on the western Front
- Glass Onion a knives out mystery
- Living
- Top Gun Maverick
- Women Talking
Mejor guión original:
- “The Banshees of Inisherin”
- “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
- “The Fabelmans”
- “Tár”
- “Triangle of Sadness”
Nominados a mejor edición:
- “The Banshees of Inisherin”
- “Elvis”
- “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
- “Tár”
- “Top Gun: Maverick”
Mejores efectos especiales:
- All quiet on the western front
- Avatar: the way of water
- the Batman
- Black panther: wakanda forever
- Top Gun: Maverick
Mejor diseño de producción:
- All quiet on the western front
- Avatar: the way of water
- Babylon
- Elvis
- The Fabelmans
Mejor maquillaje y peluquería:
- All quiet on the western front
- The Batman
- Black Panther: wakanda forever
- Elvis
- The whale
Mejor fotografia:
- “All Quiet on the Western Front”
- “Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths”
- “Elvis”
- “Empire of Light”
- “Tár”
Mejor película internacional:
- All quiet on the Western Front
- Argentina 1985
- Close
- EO
- The Quiet Girl
Mejor película animada:
- Pinocho, de Guillermo del Toro
- Marcel the shell with shoes on
- Puss in boots: the last wish
- The sea best
- Turning red
Mejor corto documental:
- The elephant whisperers
- Hauolout
- How do you measure a year?
- The Martha Mitchell Effect
- Stranger at the gate
Mejor documental:
- All that breathes
- All the beauty and the bloodshed
- Fire of love
- A house made of splinters
- Navalny
Mejor canción original:
- Aplause, de Tell it like a Woman
- Hold my hand, de Top Gun: Maverick
- Lift me up, de Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Naatu Naatu, de RRR
- This is the life, de Everything, everywhere, all at once
Mejor Banda Sonora:
- All quiet on the western front
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inesherin
- Everything, everywhere, all at once
- The Fabelmans
Mejor sonido:
- All quiet on the western fron
- Avatar: the way of water
- The Batman
- Elvis
- Top gun: Maverick
Mejor diseño de vestuario:
- Babylon
- Black Panther
- Elvis
- Everything, everywhere, all at once
- Mrs. Harris goes to Paris