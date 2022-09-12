(12 de septiembre del 2022. El Venezolano).- On the second Saturday of September every year, for the past 11 years, World Arepa Day has been celebrated. It is an initiative aimed at highlighting the significance of a traditional Venezuelan dish that represents the union of Latin American culture and that after a process of globalization, has conquered palates all over the world.

That’s why P.A.N., the world’s leading corn meal brand, plans to celebrate throughout the month of September to draw the world’s attention to a dish that has become a universal reference of integration, versatility, harmony and coexistence.

“Many years ago the arepa crossed borders to captivate new horizons. P.A.N. means arepa, means family, means Venezuela, that is why for the third consecutive year the brand takes the reins of this celebration that unites Venezuelans and invites other nations to celebrate with us.”, said María Alexandra Mendoza, director of Global Marketing.

This year, P.A.N. will celebrate Arepa Month under the concept Flavor without borders, through in-person and digital initiatives around the idea of Arepa Fest. Brand consumers will travel the world and enjoy this feast of flavor from anywhere, along with digital campaigns and contests that P.A.N. will reveal through its Instagram account @allofpan.

Flavor without borders will be experienced in sporting, musical and gastronomic events between September 10 and 24.

● On September 10 from Sydney, Australia, P.A.N. will broadcast through @allofpan the beginning of this celebration, at the La Latina restaurant.

● On September 10 in Caracas, Venezuela, P.A.N. will participate as a sponsor of the event ¡URBANA! in which the Olympic medalist Daniel Dhers will join in a day to unite sport and music in the Venezuelan capital

● Simultaneously from Madrid and Barcelona, ​​Spain, P.A.N. will participate in arepazos at La Cachapera restaurant, where you can enjoy a Llanero Sunset with Venezuelan music.

● Representatives of Venmundo, a civil association that promotes Arepa Day, will visit the P.A.N. Store located in Madrid, to taste the delicious and varied menu offered in these brand establishments, as well as bear witness to the meaning of this celebration

● Visitors to P.A.N. Store will find gifts courtesy of the brand, as well as surprise tasting activities where attendees will have to guess the ingredients of some of their iconic arepas

● On September 17, Miami will vibrate with a mini-concert by the Venezuelan-American artist Velaviee at Doggi’s

● On September 18 in Spain, P.A.N. will be present with POP material at a mini concert by the band SDMA at Street Lounge in Madrid

● Throughout the month of September P.A.N. will be in other cities such as London and Mexico City promoting activities and getting closer to consumers who are in those locations celebrating the World Arepa Month

● Finally, the brand will give its entire digital community a wonderful musical theme composed and performed by a great Venezuelan artist

This Arepa Month is a celebration of the Venezuelan gastronomic memory and a feeling that knows no borders, which has become a connecting thread of cultures.

“Venezuelans, wherever they are, are our ambassadors and the main promoters of the arepa in the world, as they see in it a link to their identity” Mendoza said.

P.A.N. invites to follow these initiatives throughout this month dedicated to the arepa with the promise of bringing Flavor without borders to each of its consumers.