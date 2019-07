Falleció el maestro Carlos Cruz-Diez en París a los 95 años

View this post on Instagram

🏴 Carlos Cruz-Diez (Caracas 1923 – Paris 2019) The artist Carlos Cruz-Diez, one of the great pioneers of kinetic art worldwide, has died of natural causes on Saturday 27th July in Paris, France, at the age of 95, surrounded by his family. His research and proposals have contributed to art, a new understanding of the chromatic phenomenon, making him one of the most important artists in kinetic art. He managed to demonstrate that color, in interaction with the observer, becomes an autonomous reality that exists without the help of form or need for support. In his artistic career of more than 70 years, Carlos Cruz-Diez carried out eight investigations on the autonomy of color. He made more than one hundred art integrations in public spaces and his works are part of the permanent collections of the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA), New York; Tate Modern, London; Centre Pompidou, Paris; Museum of Fine Arts, Houston among others. He founded three art workshops in Caracas, Paris and Panama and the Cruz-Diez Art Foundation in Houston; He received the Legion of Honor (Légion d'Honneur), the most important award granted by the government of France, amongst other important awards and recognitions. Funeral services will be held intimately and privately. The Cruz-Diez family will notify through their official channels what activities or religious services will be in homage to the life and legacy of the artist. They ask for space, privacy and respect during this difficult time.